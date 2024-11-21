Skip to main content
Man kills dogs after they attack his cat, become aggressive toward him, SAPD says

It’s unclear if the dogs' owner will face charges

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left two dogs dead on the West Side.

Officers were called to the 9200 block of Adams Hill for a shooting call after 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The caller, a 36-year-old man, told police he had shot two dogs in his front yard that had been attacking his cat in his yard.

The man had gotten his gun to try to scare off the dogs, but they began to get aggressive toward the man, police said.

The man then fired at the dogs, killing them. His cat was killed as a result of the injuries from the dogs.

Animal Care Services was called to the location, and the dog’s owner was notified about the attack. However, no arrests or charges were made at the scene.

Police say the case remains open, and the investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if the dogs' owner will face charges at this time.

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016.

