Microsoft investigating outage as thousands of users report issues with Teams, Outlook

Thousands of Microsoft users woke up to email, Teams and other issues Monday morning.
Since 3 a.m., the software maker has been dealing with issues impacting Exchange Online.
Recommended Videos
Microsoft 365 Status posted on X about the issue.
We're investigating an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar. For more information, please refer to MO941162 in the admin center.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 25, 2024
After 9 a.m., the X account issued an update stating it is continuing manual restarts on impacted machines.
We’re monitoring the progress of the fix, which has been deployed to approximately 70% of the affected environments. We’re continuing our manual restarts on the remaining impacted machines. For more information, please refer to MO941162 in the admin center.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 25, 2024
Users have taken to Downdector to report the issues.
As of 11 a.m., nearly 6,000 users have reported issues with Microsoft 365 and 7,000 users reported problems with Outlook. Over 300 users are reporting problems with Teams. Nearly 300 users are reporting issues with Store.