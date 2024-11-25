Microsoft investigating outage as thousands of users report issues with Teams, Outlook

The logo of Microsoft is seen outside it's French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, Monday May 13, 2024. Microsoft users worldwide, including banks and airlines, reported widespread outages on Friday, July 19, 2024 hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

(Thibault Camus, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)