Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Microsoft investigating outage as thousands of users report issues with Teams, Outlook

Outage began at 3 a.m. Monday morning

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Tags: Microsoft, Outage, Internet
The logo of Microsoft is seen outside it's French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, Monday May 13, 2024. Microsoft users worldwide, including banks and airlines, reported widespread outages on Friday, July 19, 2024 hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Thibault Camus, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Thousands of Microsoft users woke up to email, Teams and other issues Monday morning.

Since 3 a.m., the software maker has been dealing with issues impacting Exchange Online.

Recommended Videos

Microsoft 365 Status posted on X about the issue.

After 9 a.m., the X account issued an update stating it is continuing manual restarts on impacted machines.

Users have taken to Downdector to report the issues.

As of 11 a.m., nearly 6,000 users have reported issues with Microsoft 365 and 7,000 users reported problems with Outlook. Over 300 users are reporting problems with Teams. Nearly 300 users are reporting issues with Store.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Halee Powers headshot

Halee Powers is a KSAT producer primarily focused on digital newscasts and events.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos