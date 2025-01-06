SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in 2017 murder case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help to track down the person responsible for a man’s 2017 murder on the East Side.

The murder happened around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in the 100 block of Sample Street.

Officers were initially called to the area after blood was seen outside of a residence. When they arrived, they saw the blood and went inside the home.

Police said they found Kevin Duplechain, 44, who had been murdered. He had reportedly been staying at the home for a few weeks.

The motive behind the crime is still unknown.

Anyone with information that leads to felony arrests could be paid up to $5,000 If you have more information on the case, contact Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at 210-224-STOP.