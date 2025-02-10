YMCA offering free couples counseling session ahead of Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Finding affordable counseling services can be costly and challenging for families — but for a limited time, couples can receive a free 45-minute session at the YMCA of Greater San Antonio.

The offer runs now through Valentine’s Day and is available for first-time guests, both members and non-members.

To claim the offer, contact the Y at 210-796-3732 or fill out an intake form online.

Click the QR Code to sign up for the free session. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Free couples counseling used to be offered by the YMCA of Greater San Antonio but is no longer provided consistently.

Kristine Guzman, a YMCA mental health counselor, said it’s always good for couples to see a counselor even when they are not having problems with their marriage.

“Everybody needs a tune up. We take our cars in and we get those tuned up, even though they’re running perfectly fine,” she said. “It’s always good to just check in with each other, and that’s what counseling can do for you. It can help you check in, make sure that there’s no untold or unsaid words.”

