Dead rodent, droppings found inside San Antonio restaurant; owner calls police on KSAT for asking questions

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant owner called the police on a KSAT crew after they started asking questions about a January health inspection that led to a temporary shutdown.

Bayseas #26

During a Jan. 23 inspection, Metro Health gave Bayseas #26, a seafood restaurant, an 82.

The restaurant is located at 217 W.W. White Road.

Metro Health found a total of 13 infractions — three of them were repeat violations. The inspector ordered the restaurant to temporarily shut down.

KSAT stopped by the restaurant this week to get answers.

“We just have a couple questions because the health inspectors found a dead rat in the restaurant,” KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra said.

“They did not,” said a man who identified himself as the owner.

“Well, look at the report,” Ibarra responded

According to the three-page report, the deceased rodent was found by a mop sink. The inspector said the staff immediately threw it away.

During KSAT’s visit, the owner went to the back with a copy of the report.

We saw him make a call, and after about 10 minutes of waiting, the owner came and talked with us.

“We’re not here to get you,” Ibarra said. “I just have questions about the health report.”

“Ask your questions,” said the owner.

KSAT asked the Bayseas #26 owner about how they resolved the issues.

“Well, the building business since the creation of time, of course,” said the owner. “And of course, landlords going to be landlords.”

He blamed health code violations on the recent cold weather.

“For you to come into my place of business camera the face and all this -- and, you know, I feel it’s kind of this it’s very disrespectful, first of all,” said the owner. “Secondly, let’s tell the whole story.”

One day after the original Jan. 23 inspection, Metro Health said an inspector visited the restaurant again and still found some issues that needed to be fixed.

This week, Metro Health said the restaurant called and said it took care of everything.

That includes the rodent droppings the inspector said were found “throughout [the] kitchen, mop sink area and behind [the] front counter.”

“We’re doing all of this for a dropping that has been removed,” the owner said.

“It said they found it throughout the kitchen,” Ibarra said.

The owner said it had been taken care of.

“With all due respect, this is a public health concern,” Ibarra said. “It’s not like we’re just coming here to get you. I mean, like I said, they found rodent poop.”

“That has been remedied,” the owner replied. “... We wear gloves and wear aprons. We wear hairnets. Any other questions?” the owner asked.

“No. I mean, we just wanted to make sure to get your side by side,” Ibarra responded.

Once our interview was over, we turned around to see two San Antonio police officers.

The owner told police he wanted KSAT to leave.

“This is our first time that he’s asked us to leave,” Ibarra said. “Just to be clear. Okay. And we’re going to go ahead and leave.”

An officer told us they were called out to ask us to leave.

“We’re just here to keep the peace, and then let y’all do your job,” said the officer.

Subway

Metro Health ordered a reinspection of the Subway on 8181 Tezel after the business earned a score of 91 on Jan. 22.

An inspector noted seven violations, including multiple live roaches near the prep line and inside the bread warmers.

The employees were caught not washing their hands inside the sandwich spot.

Suck It

During a Jan. 25 inspection, Suck It — located at1167 Commerce — earned an 85.

The inspector had employees throw out moldy vegetables and mint syrup.

The report said dead insects were seen on sticky traps next to the food prep area and inside the walk-in cooler.

Other Scores from the week of Jan. 19 through Jan. 25

Andy’s Shave Ice Snack and More - 100

4410 Callaghan Road

Gorditas Dona Tota - 100

927 N FM 1604 E

Orange Leaf- 100

17230 Autry Pond

The Spin Coffee and Vinyl - 100

3131 Nacogdoches

Fred’s Fish Fry #11 - 98

1802 Goliad

Texas Roadhouse - 99

6616 W 1604 N

Taco Bell #32617 - 98

6322 Old Pearsall

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

