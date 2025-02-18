San Antonio gas prices drop in face of national rise

SAN ANTONIO – For those worried about the price of gas, you may be able to breathe a sigh of relief — at least for now.

GasBuddy said the average gas price in San Antonio fell this past week.

Recommended Videos

The company surveyed 886 gas stations around San Antonio and found prices have fallen by an average of 16.5 cents per gallon.

As of Monday, the average price comes out to $2.55/g, GasBuddy said. The lowest price in San Antonio on Feb. 16 was $2.22/g, while the highest price was $2.99/g.

Using the GasBuddy Price Heat Map, the lowest price in San Antonio as of this writing is $2.22/g. The gas station is 3 Way Corner Store, located in the 800 block of Fresno St.

Gas prices in San Antonio have dropped by 7.4 cents per gallon from last month, according to GasBuddy.

However, the national average has risen by 2.2 cents in the past week, standing at an average of $3.11 per gallon. GasBuddy said the national price of diesel also rose by .8 cents.

“While most of the country has experienced a relatively quiet week for gas prices, the West Coast has seen rapid increases— a trend that should slow in the coming days," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Although the surge remains isolated to the West for now, refinery maintenance will soon begin in other regions, and with the transition to summer gasoline blends underway, prices in most areas are likely to start rising in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, oil prices remain subdued in the low $70s as President Trump works on a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine— an event that, if realized, could have significant implications for oil markets in the months ahead.”