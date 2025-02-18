SAPD, Crime Stoppers seeking tips into fatal shooting with no leads

San Antonio – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking information on the shooting death of a 62-year-old man on the near Southwest Side.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Britton Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Rogelio Valadez was found by a witness in his driveway with gunshot wounds to his torso and head. He was later pronounced dead.

Nobody saw or heard anything when the shooting happened, according to police.

Officials said the motive of the shooting is not currently known, and they do not have information on a suspect’s identity.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

