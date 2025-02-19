Three arrested for burglarizing ‘strip club’ that was shut down, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Three suspects were arrested for attempting to burglarize a business that was shut down in Atascosa County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office found three men just before midnight on Monday at the Pink Monkey Cabaret, according to a social media post.

The sheriff’s office said Pink Monkey Cabaret was a “sexually oriented business” that operated without a license and had several safety violations.

KSAT 12 News heard from neighbors who referred to the establishment as a “strip club,” which had just recently opened its doors.

A deputy noticed a vehicle parked on Monday night at the Pink Monkey Cabaret.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy witnessed one suspect going through papers in the building’s office and two others trying to open an ATM.

The deputy called for backup, and Mario De Leon, 47, was arrested, according to authorities. The other two suspects ran away on foot.

A short time later, deputies saw a vehicle slowly circling the area near the Pink Monkey Cabaret. That vehicle was stopped on the highway for a traffic violation, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle was identified as Angel Martinez, 39, who fled from the burglary scene.

Cyrena Gonzalez, 38, was the passenger in the vehicle. She was arrested for a felony drug arrest warrant out of Bexar County, deputies said.

The third suspect involved in the burglary has been identified. However, he remains on the run, according to the sheriff’s office.

