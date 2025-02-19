Skip to main content
Tourists visiting downtown sound off on unexpected freezing weather in San Antonio

Australian tourists surprised by San Antonio’s chilly welcome

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Weather, Downtown, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The coldest air of the season has settled over downtown San Antonio, prompting curiosity about how tourists are handling the frigid conditions.

KSAT’s Mia Montgomery and Gavin Nesbitt visited the River Walk on Wednesday morning to gauge reactions to the freezing weather.

“Is this all the weather that you expected?” Mia asked two visitors from Australia, who are visiting the Alamo City for the first time.

“It’s colder than what we expected but we did bring stuff,” a visitor said, showing his gloves.

Watch more reactions in the video player above.

