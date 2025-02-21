Skip to main content
Local News

Billboard in cold case of missing woman to remain up for one year, nonprofit says

Pauline Diaz was last seen on Dec. 7, 2010, walking out of the H-E-B she worked at on Southeast Military Drive

Patty Santos, Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

A billboard for missing woman Pauline Diaz. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A billboard in Floresville to generate leads in the cold case of a missing woman will remain up for one year, according to a nonprofit organization.

The billboard was implemented in September 2024 to help locate Pauline Diaz, who disappeared on Dec. 7, 2010, after being seen in the H-E-B parking lot at Goliad Road and Southeast Military Drive.

Diaz’s family has already offered a $25,000 reward in the case. They paid for flyers and posters but could not afford a billboard.

A member of Diaz’s family told KSAT that they had been praying for almost 14 years for the billboard, and their prayers were eventually answered.

Search and Support San Antonio and Season of Justice worked together to help Diaz’s family have the billboard at no charge.

Diaz’s missing person billboard is on U.S. Highway 181 in Floresville. Her family strategically chose it that way.

“We said, you know what? We would like one in Floresville because her truck was found actually right here in this area,” said Paula Diaz Martinez, the daughter of Pauline Diaz. “I know the answers lie here. And we just hope that one day someone brave who has it in their heart to do the right thing.”

