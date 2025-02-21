No eggs? Here are some ways you can cook and bake without them

SAN ANTONIO – The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that climbing egg prices are breaking records as farmers across the country report cases of bird flu in their chickens. As a result, some consumers are looking to step away from eggs in their diet altogether.

“I’ve never bought eggs in my life, so I wouldn’t know if they’re getting expensive,” said Gaby Borrego.

Borrego has been vegan for the last 10 years, and five years ago she opened a vegan bakery called Plantyful Sweets. As the owner and baker, she went through a period of trial and error before finding the substitutions that worked for her.

“You need to find the right binder, and the right fluffiness. You need a rise from whatever baked goods you’re having, and then you need something to bind it all together,” she said. “Sometimes that means adding more baking powder and some oil.”

In her kitchen, Borrego uses a mix of chia seeds and flax seeds soaked in water along with pureed bananas.

“The flax seed is really great; it’s an amazing binder. If you put water in that, after about five to 10 minutes it gets this jelly consistency,” she said. “Banana is a good one, super accessible and super cheap. I love that one because it has a neutral flavor as long as you get the perfectly yellow ones.”

AARP also lists items like applesauce, plant-based eggs, powdered eggs, and aquafaba, a juice found in canned chickpeas.

Borrego says all of these items can work for different purposes but are a great alternative for anyone looking to substitute eggs in their diet. She recommends using trial and error to find the options that work best for you.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Which San Antonio restaurants have egg surcharges? Bird flu drives record-high egg prices