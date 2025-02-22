San Antonio country artists Vinny Tovar and Aubry Rodriguez breathe new life into ‘Pass Me By’

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The Texas country music scene is experiencing an exciting evolution with the rise of Latino country artists like Vinny Tovar and Aubry Rodriguez. Their collaboration on the classic track “Pass Me By (If You’re Only Passing Through)” makes waves, blending tradition with a modern twist and celebrating the deep cultural ties between Mexican-American music and classic country.

Recommended Videos

A powerful collaboration: Honoring tradition with a modern sound

Tovar and Rodriguez — daughter of 1970s country legend Johnny Rodriguez — bring a rich heritage and heartfelt storytelling to their duet. Their version of “Pass Me By” captures the spirit of legendary country duos like Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, or Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, proving that the tradition of soulful country collaborations is alive and thriving.

Their reimagined rendition of the song breathes new emotion into a timeless classic. It stays true to its country roots while showcasing the influence of Mexican-American culture on the genre.

A tribute to Johnny Rodriguez and Latino country music

For Rodriguez, this project is deeply personal.

“Re-recording and releasing ‘Pass Me By’ with Vinny has been such an incredible experience. I feel honored to give a song that had so much cultural significance in Mexican-American country music history a new life while paying homage to my dad,” she said.

She credits Carlos Alvarez and Azteca Ranch Music for helping bring this vision to life.

Tovar, whose Mexican-American heritage is a significant influence on his music, recognizes the trailblazing impact of Rodriguez in shaping country music.

“Growing up, I heard a lot of country music, but as I got older, I realized how much of an icon Johnny Rodriguez is. If it weren’t for someone like him, there wouldn’t be artists like me. Teaming up with his daughter for this song was a bucket list moment,” Tovar said.

Vinny Tovar: The future of country Latino

Hailing from southeast San Antonio, Tovar is a rising star in Latino country music. His authentic storytelling and influences from classic country and Mexican-American culture are reshaping the genre. With heartfelt lyrics inspired by small-town life, love, loss and redemption, Tovar is more than just a singer—he’s a storyteller and cultural ambassador for the next generation of country music fans.

The rise of Latino artists in country music

With this new release, Tovar and Rodriguez aren’t only honoring the past, they’re paving the way for a new wave of Latino country artists. Their ability to blend classic Texas country with their Mexican-American heritage highlights the evolution of country music, proving that tradition and innovation can thrive together.

Their rendition of “Pass Me By” is more than just a song—it’s a statement. It reaffirms that Latino artists have always played a role in country music’s history and will continue to shape its future. The song made its debut on The April Monterrosa Show with Adam “Ace” Garcia on KLMO 98.9 FM. Monterrosa’s show is dedicated to Latinos in country music to support the genre and country artists born and raised in south San Antonio and South Texas. You can listen to these artists every Saturday during her show at 9 a.m. or watch live on Facebook.

“Pass Me By” video release

The official music video for Tovar and Rodriguez’s rendition of “Pass Me By” premiered on Azteca Ranch Music’s YT Channel on Feb. 4. Filmed at the legendary San Antonio honky-tonk, The Lonesome Rose, the video brings their dynamic collaboration to life in an authentic Texas setting and features a special cameo appearance from Johnny Rodriguez himself.

Images courtesy of Azteca Ranch Music.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: