San Antonio Parks and Recreation to host summer job fair this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Parks and Recreation is hosting a summer job fair this Saturday for Aquatic and Summer Youth Program positions.

Starting pay is at $18 an hour. Positions include lifeguard, swimming pool supervisor, recreation supervisor, recreation assistant, recreation instructor and recreation specialist.

Hiring managers will be conducting onsite interviews, but applicants are encouraged to apply for positions in advance at SA.gov/Careers.

Lifeguard positions are eligible to receive an incentive of up to $500 and a $75 swimsuit reimbursement, while pool supervisors are eligible for an $800 incentive in addition to the swimsuit reimbursement.

Lifeguard positions are open to applicants ages 16+, and recreation roles are open to applicants ages 18+.

The job fair will be held at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex at 200 Noblewood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 1.

