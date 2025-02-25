Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Parks and Recreation to host summer job fair this Saturday

Positions include lifeguard, swimming pool supervisor and other roles in pool and recreation

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: San Antonio, Parks and Recreation, Jobs, Job Fair
The job fair will be held at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex at 200 Noblewood Drive. (Credit: San Antonio Parks and Recreation)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Parks and Recreation is hosting a summer job fair this Saturday for Aquatic and Summer Youth Program positions.

Starting pay is at $18 an hour. Positions include lifeguard, swimming pool supervisor, recreation supervisor, recreation assistant, recreation instructor and recreation specialist.

Recommended Videos

Hiring managers will be conducting onsite interviews, but applicants are encouraged to apply for positions in advance at SA.gov/Careers.

Lifeguard positions are eligible to receive an incentive of up to $500 and a $75 swimsuit reimbursement, while pool supervisors are eligible for an $800 incentive in addition to the swimsuit reimbursement.

Lifeguard positions are open to applicants ages 16+, and recreation roles are open to applicants ages 18+.

The job fair will be held at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex at 200 Noblewood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 1.

Read Also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS