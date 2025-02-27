48 to Create: San Antonio students tackle filmmaking challenge

More than a dozen middle and high school students from San Antonio honed their filmmaking abilities at The DoSeum on Thursday.

This activity is a component of the distinctive hands-on program known as 48 to Create.

Students from Southwest Preparatory School and Data Design and Technology Academy at Roosevelt High School were given a subject matter and genre. They had 48 hours to work together to create a short film and a digital movie poster, all from scratch with whatever they found at The DoSeum.

“It’s awesome. You know that they’re under the gun. Tension starts to rise. We’re just flat-out excited for them,” said Buddy Calvo, who runs Alamo Arts Academy, which puts on this annual event.

Kaleb Johnson, a sophomore at Data Design and Technology Academy, said he was both excited but slightly nervous as the event got underway.

“This is probably one of the highlights of my year, so I’m gonna have to produce something great,” Johnson said.

The students will head to San Antonio College Friday morning to edit and put the finishing touches on their productions before the noon deadline. Then they will receive feedback on their submissions before a screening and celebration of their work on Friday afternoon.

