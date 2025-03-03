Man in critical condition after crashing vehicle into 18-wheeler on Interstate 35, police say

A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing his car into the side of an 18-wheeler in the 8000 block of Interstate 35 South around 9:35 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into an 18-wheeler while merging onto the highway, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred in the 8000 block of Interstate 35 South around 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

The man, whose age is currently unknown, was trying to merge onto the highway but lost control after hitting a curb, police said.

The man’s vehicle then ran into the side of an 18-wheeler on the highway.

San Antonio fire crews had to extricate the man from the vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we get more information.