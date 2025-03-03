Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
68º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man in critical condition after crashing vehicle into 18-wheeler on Interstate 35, police say

Crash occurred in the 8000 block of Interstate 35 South around 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crash, San Antonio
A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing his car into the side of an 18-wheeler in the 8000 block of Interstate 35 South around 9:35 p.m. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into an 18-wheeler while merging onto the highway, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred in the 8000 block of Interstate 35 South around 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

Recommended Videos

The man, whose age is currently unknown, was trying to merge onto the highway but lost control after hitting a curb, police said.

The man’s vehicle then ran into the side of an 18-wheeler on the highway.

San Antonio fire crews had to extricate the man from the vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we get more information.

Read more from KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS