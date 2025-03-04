Man hospitalized after crashing into VIA bus in Alamo Heights, SAPD says

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into the back of a VIA Metropolitan Transit bus in Alamo Heights, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North New Braunfels Avenue and Austin Highway.

According to SAPD, the man rear-ended the back of the VIA bus, which had stopped at the light on Austin Highway.

After the crash, the man was believed to have been seriously injured; however, after the man was removed from the vehicle, he was able to communicate with EMS officials, police said.

The man’s condition was downgraded from life-threatening.

There were six people on the bus when it was hit, but none were injured, according to SAPD.

Police did not immediately indicate a specific cause of the crash. No charges are expected to be filed.

Celine Dobbs, VIA’s manager of strategic communications and programming, sent KSAT a statement regarding the crash.

“This morning, a passenger vehicle stuck the rear of a stationary VIA bus. The motorist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two passengers on the bus were being assessed at the location for minor injuries,” the statement said.