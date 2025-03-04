TxDOT brings spring breakers relief for Loop 1604 drivers on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is bringing relief to drivers on the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange on the Northwest Side during spring break.

Construction closures will be limited to overnight hours, which should ease daytime traffic congestion from March 7-17.

Overnight closures

March 7-10

March 14-17

TxDOT plans to resume major weekend closures at the interchange during the last two weekends of March.

Major weekend closures

March 21-24

March 28-31

The closures will allow crews to install steel beams and continue flyover ramp construction.

The first flyover ramp, which opened in December 2024, has improved the connection from eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10, according to TxDOT. A second ramp is expected to open later this year.

Weekend closures begin at 9 p.m. on Fridays and should be done by 5 a.m. on Mondays.

Businesses will remain open. Law enforcement officers will also assist with traffic flow at intersections.

Closures could open early if construction work is completed ahead of schedule, TxDOT said.

Loop 1604 and I-10 Interchange Construction Schedule (TxDOT)

TxDOT will provide weekly updates on closures. Drivers are encouraged to subscribe for updates at Loop1604North.com or visit DriveTexas.org for the latest road conditions.

