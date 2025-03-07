Man in critical condition after stabbing on West Side, police say

A man was left in critical condition after a stabbing near Arbor Place and North Frio Street, near Interstate 10, around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after an altercation on the West Side led to him being stabbed twice, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred near Arbor Place and North Frio Street, near Interstate 10, around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were called for a stabbing but then received calls for a shooting a block from their initial call while on the way to the first call, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

When officers arrived at the stabbing call, they found a 36-year-old man lying in the road with two stab wounds to his chest.

Police determined the man had gotten into an argument with multiple other men and was attacked in a nearby parking lot. At some point during the argument, the man was stabbed, police said.

Sometime after the fight, as the man was fleeing, one of the alleged suspects may have fired a shot, the report said.

Police did not immediately indicate how many suspects were involved.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.