Streets around San Antonio Zoo convert to one-way during spring break

SAN ANTONIO – People headed to the San Antonio Zoo during spring break will have to adhere to a one-way traffic plan around Brackenridge Park.

To mitigate congestion, portions of St. Mary’s Street and Stadium Drive will convert to one-way streets starting Saturday, March 8.

One-way traffic flow will run daily through March 16.

Traffic will flow through Hildebrand Avenue to Tuleta and down North St. Mary’s Street.

Drivers traveling north from U.S. Highway 281 will have to loop around Alamo Stadium and meet with the traffic coming from Hildebrand.

Traffic headed west on Mulberry Avenue will also be diverted to Stadium Drive.

The zoo said the plan is subject to change depending on traffic and inclement weather.

