Hundreds gathered to march and rally through downtown for International Women’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds celebrated the 35th annual International Women’s Day celebration on Saturday, featuring a rally, speeches, vendors and a downtown march.

Volunteers staffed booths at Travis Park, registering people to vote, selling T-shirts supporting women’s rights, and providing free personal hygiene and healthcare products.

Jen, a woman celebrating the event, said she was marching for the rights of her daughter, her mother, and her own.

Jen told KSAT she experienced a miscarriage and needed a dilation and curettage (D&C) medical procedure years prior, which is why she feels so called to the rally.

“Luckily, when it happened to me, I didn’t have to worry about this,” Jen said. “It was in a different time. Roe versus Wade was still intact. They did it. No questions asked.”

“One of the biggest things that we need to do is to protect our women in any way possible,” rally attendee Mike Deosdade said.

Another attendee, Missy, said she brought her two stepdaughters to show them what a rally supporting women’s rights looks like.

“Empowering women means an empowered world,” Missy said.

Empowerment and advancing political activism were key themes in organizing the rally.

“I know there’s already a bill in place that is being introduced that would essentially take away the rights for all women who have changed their last names to vote,” rally attendee Cynthia said. “That is terrifying for women that I know who are married, who have changed their last names.”

Rally-goers marched approximately a mile around downtown to ensure their message was loud and clear.

“Women’s rights are actively being threatened. Our right to our bodies, our right to vote,” Cynthia said.