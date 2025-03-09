Skip to main content
Local News

Hundreds gathered to march and rally through downtown for International Women’s Day

The celebration on March 8 honors women’s history and continues the fight for equal rights

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Tags: International Women's Day, San Antonio, Women

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds celebrated the 35th annual International Women’s Day celebration on Saturday, featuring a rally, speeches, vendors and a downtown march.

Volunteers staffed booths at Travis Park, registering people to vote, selling T-shirts supporting women’s rights, and providing free personal hygiene and healthcare products.

Jen, a woman celebrating the event, said she was marching for the rights of her daughter, her mother, and her own.

Jen told KSAT she experienced a miscarriage and needed a dilation and curettage (D&C) medical procedure years prior, which is why she feels so called to the rally.

“Luckily, when it happened to me, I didn’t have to worry about this,” Jen said. “It was in a different time. Roe versus Wade was still intact. They did it. No questions asked.”

“One of the biggest things that we need to do is to protect our women in any way possible,” rally attendee Mike Deosdade said.

Another attendee, Missy, said she brought her two stepdaughters to show them what a rally supporting women’s rights looks like.

“Empowering women means an empowered world,” Missy said.

Empowerment and advancing political activism were key themes in organizing the rally.

“I know there’s already a bill in place that is being introduced that would essentially take away the rights for all women who have changed their last names to vote,” rally attendee Cynthia said. “That is terrifying for women that I know who are married, who have changed their last names.”

Rally-goers marched approximately a mile around downtown to ensure their message was loud and clear.

“Women’s rights are actively being threatened. Our right to our bodies, our right to vote,” Cynthia said.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

Mark Oltz headshot

Mark Oltz is a lifelong professional broadcast journalist with a highly diverse background in television news, infotainment programming, radio announcing, and original music publishing. His 31-plus-year career has blessed him with adventures all over the planet.

