RECALL ROUNDUP: Volkswagen, Kia & Ford vehicles recalled for safety reasons

This photo provided by Volkswagen shows the 2025 Atlas. With a massive cargo area and space for adults in all three rows, it's one of the most spacious midsize SUVs you can buy. (Volkswagen of America via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Different vehicle models are being recalled due to engine and visibility issues, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Affected models include certain Kias, Fords and Volkswagens.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Volkswagen

Volkswagen is recalling 177,493 of its 2024-2025 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles.

According to NHTSA, the engine cover may have not been properly installed, which could cause it to come loose and make contact with the engine.

If this happens, it could melt and start a fire, NHTSA said.

The NHTSA said Volkswagen would remove the engine cover for free.

Owners are expected to be contacted by mail on April 18. They can also contact Volkswagen customer service at 800-893-5298.

According to the NHTSA, the number for this recall is 10X5.

You can find the recall information here.

Kia

Kia is recalling 137,256 of its 2021-2023 Seltos and Soul vehicles.

The NHTSA said the piston oil rings may have been made incorrectly, which can cause engine damage. This can lead to stalling or a fire, according to the NHTSA.

Owners with affected models can have dealers inspect and replace the engine as necessary for free. A piston-ring noise sensing system (PNSS) software will also be installed for free.

The NHTSA said notification letters are expected to be sent on April 4. Owners can also contact Kia at 800-333-4542.

The number for this recall is SC336.

You can find the recall information here.

Ford

Ford Motor Company is recalling 35,328 Lincoln Navigators made from 2015 to 2017.

The NHTSA said the LED logo lights on the outer mirrors may short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.

Dealers will disconnect the LED light wires for free, the NHTSA said.

Ford will send out notification letters on March 24, but owners may contact the customer service number at 866-327-4236.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S08, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.