Motorcyclist hospitalized after attempting ‘wheelie’ on Northeast Side road, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized after attempting a “wheelie” and crashing into oncoming traffic on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 10400 block of Wetmore Road.

Police said the motorcyclist attempted the “wheelie” while traveling south on Wetmore and swerved into the opposing lane, hitting a vehicle going north.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but may face reckless driving charges, SAPD said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

