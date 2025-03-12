Skip to main content
Local News

Motorcyclist hospitalized after attempting ‘wheelie’ on Northeast Side road, SAPD says

Crash happened in the 10400 block of Wetmore Road

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

The crash occurred at 10400 Wetmore Rd at 10:54 p.m., SAPD said. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized after attempting a “wheelie” and crashing into oncoming traffic on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 10400 block of Wetmore Road.

Police said the motorcyclist attempted the “wheelie” while traveling south on Wetmore and swerved into the opposing lane, hitting a vehicle going north.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but may face reckless driving charges, SAPD said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

