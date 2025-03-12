Motorcyclist hospitalized after attempting ‘wheelie’ on Northeast Side road, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized after attempting a “wheelie” and crashing into oncoming traffic on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 10400 block of Wetmore Road.
Police said the motorcyclist attempted the “wheelie” while traveling south on Wetmore and swerved into the opposing lane, hitting a vehicle going north.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but may face reckless driving charges, SAPD said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
