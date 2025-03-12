Skip to main content
Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Rare Mammoth tusk found at West Texas ranch

The unusual discovery was made at a privately owned ranch in Brewster in Presidio Counties

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Texas, Animal
Researchers quickly verified that the finding was an actual Mammoth tusk. (Copyright 2025 by Center for Big Bend Studies - All rights reserved.)

ALPINE, Texas – A deer hunter at a West Texas ranch discovered a rare Mammoth tusk, according to a press release from the Center for Big Bend Studies.

The unusual discovery was made at the O2 Ranch, a privately owned ranch in Brewster and Presidio Counties.

Recommended Videos

O2 Ranch Manager Will Juett said he was “skeptical when a deer hunter showed a picture of what he thought was a fossil.”

Juett contacted multiple researchers at the Center for Big Bend Studies, who reached out to a graduate student at the University of Kansas specializing in environmental archaeology, the news release mentioned.

The researchers, the graduate student and two anthropology professors met at the ranch to further investigate the discovery.

“It paid off big time,” Juett said. “When they confirmed what they had uncovered, I couldn’t believe it.”

The researchers quickly verified that the finding was an actual Mammoth tusk, according to the release.

“We realized pretty quickly that there was not more to the skeleton; it was just an isolated tusk that had been separated from the rest of the remains,” said one of the researchers.

As researchers examine the discovery using advanced technologies, it ignites imaginations, the release stated.

“Now, I can’t help but imagine that huge animal wandering around the hills on the O2 Ranch,” Juett said. “My next thought is always about people that faced those huge tusks with only a stone tool in their hand.”

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS