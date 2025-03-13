Harper’s Chapel offers free spring break activities for kids in San Antonio’s poorest zip code

SAN ANTONIO – For the second year, Harper’s Chapel Ministries is helping to give children in the poorest neighborhood in San Antonio a positive experience for spring break.

Hannah Zertuche, the children’s ministry coordinator, says it allows children to play with other children and find some refuge and freedom from their home lives.

The week of events included arts and crafts and field trips. Some of the boys also took an introductory class in jiujitsu.

“They are getting to learn about different ways to handle their emotions, their feelings, to talk about those things,” she said.

With a median income of about $22,000 in the zip code 78207, families can’t afford camps or other expenses for their children.

Angelica Diaz a parent and volunteer says the church has been a blessing to her family.

“I have to pay rent and all that. So this right here helps me a lot. It’s free,” she said.

Zertuche says there is a lot more that they would like to give the kids to learn and explore. They are putting out calls to professionals.

“We take the kids on a lot of field trips. If they have the slightest interest in a career, then we try and take them to that career so they can see it live in action and ask the adults questions,” she said.

Community donations paid for the field trips and experiences. Community members who want to partner with Harper’s Chapel Ministries can click here for more information.