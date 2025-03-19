Firefighters responding to multiple brush fires in Medina County, sheriff’s office says

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters are responding to multiple brush fires in Medina County on Wednesday, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook just after 3 p.m. Wednesday that firefighters were responding to the Valley Oak Fire off County Road 242, north of Hondo in the San Martin Hills area.

The brush fire spans 10 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

The sheriff’s office urged people to use caution in the area as crews respond to the fire.

A second fire was reported by the sheriff’s office at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 18500 block of County Road 5722 in Medina River West in Castroville.

Some roads have been blocked off, and drivers should avoid the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted about a grass and structure fire off 806 State Highway 132 North in Natalia.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

