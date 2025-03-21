San Antonio City Council restricts overnight semi-truck parking in residential areas

SAN ANTONIO – Changes are coming to San Antonio residential areas, and 18-wheeler drivers will soon be affected.

City council members approved an amendment on Thursday to the city’s code to restrict the parking of semi-trucks within city limits.

The revision comes after three years since District 8 Councilmember Manny Pelaez filed a Council Consideration Request to amend the ordinance.

Although state law and local ordinances already prohibited semi-truck parking on residential streets, Thursday’s change means semi-truck drivers can not park within 1,000 feet of residential areas between midnight and 6 a.m.

The only exceptions for semi-truck parking near residential areas are if they are actively loading, unloading and making emergency repairs.

In addition to the new parking buffer, fines for potential violators will rise from $35 to $500.

The new change will happen in 30 days. Additionally, truck drivers can expect a 60-day warning period before any violators are fined, and citations issued after 90 days.

“It is our duty as elected officials to protect our residents, and our city streets are not meant to serve as free parking for these oversized vehicles,” said Pelaez. “After nearly three years of debate, I’m confident this option pulls from every lever.”

