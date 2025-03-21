Woman detained after allegedly shooting man at NW Side home, SAPD says

A woman was detained after allegedly shooting a man inside a home on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened in the 200 block of Storeywood Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – A man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after he was allegedly shot by a woman inside a home on the Northwest Side, San Antonio police said.

SAPD received a call saying the woman allegedly shot the man.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, but the pair were believed to be in a romantic relationship, according to police.

The man, somewhere between 20 and 30 years old, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

SAPD detained the woman at the scene. It is not immediately clear if she will be charged.

Two older adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting; however, it is unclear if they were talking with police.

Police said their investigation remains ongoing.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.