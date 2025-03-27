A mother shares how The Arc of San Antonio transformed her life

SAN ANTONIO – Parenting is a round-the-clock commitment, and Kristi Hill-Herrera describes it as a labor of love.

“Meredith is just a happy, loving person. She just loves people. She loves to hug. She’s just engaging. She’s sweet. Just loves to be around her peers. She’s happy. She loves music. Just enjoys being out there. And so, what can I say? She’s my daughter, but she’s a sweetheart. She just loves people,” Hill-Herrera said.

Meredith was formally diagnosed with Angelman syndrome at the age of 7. Hill-Herrera said the rare genetic disorder caused seizures that can be a little difficult to control at times.

To balance work and caregiving, Hill-Herrera found support at The Arc of San Antonio. It’s allowed her daughter, Meredith, to engage with her peers while ensuring safety and normalcy.

“As a parent, you do the same things as you would do for a normal child, I think. Safety is paramount with us ... everywhere we go and even at home, always checking to make sure that the environment is safe for her. But, also, we look for ways that it makes it easier for her and be involved in normal activities like anyone else,” she said.

Hill-Herrera said the Arc’s role in Meredith’s life has allowed her to blossom into the young woman she is today.

“You get a little; you’re a little concerned about, you know, where they go. But immediately, I learned that they know how to take care of special needs children. And now that she’s an adult, we’re so comfortable and so grateful that the Arc exists,” Hill-Herrera said.

Her invitation to families and caregivers seeking support is rooted in her own experiences.

“The school is a great place to get started with resources but just ask and be open to different ideas,” Hill-Herrera said. “Just try to open up the world for your child or your loved one so that they can have all the experiences that they deserve.”

