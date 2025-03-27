City of San Antonio closures, openings on Cesar Chavez Day 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Monday, March 31, marks Cesar Chavez Day, and the City of San Antonio has announced closures for the holiday.
Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. City services will operate as follows:
Recommended Videos
Public safety
- Police will be on duty.
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.
General services
- 3-1-1 (210-207-6000) will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and from 5-11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street, city-operated garages and lots)
- City parks and trails will be open
- Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held
Waste collection & drop off
- Garbage, recycling, and organics will have normal collections all week
- Curbside brush and bulky items will be collected according to the schedules on the door hangers placed at each address
- Bitter’s Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed
- All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Road, Rigsby, and Culebra) will be closed
Facilities & Administrative Offices
Open
- Municipal Court Magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- Head Start administrative offices and school district site
Closed
- Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex
- All Metro Health clinics and offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- San Antonio Police Department’s (SAPD) Administration and Records Section
- San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) Administrative Offices
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services
- City of San Antonio Street Outreach
- City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices
- Development Services Department
- Economic Development Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Office of Innovation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate Office
- Spanish Governors Palace
- World Heritage Center
Read also: