Southwest Legacy High School head custodian Felix Lopez named KSAT’s Educator of the Month

VON ORMY, Texas – Every month throughout the school year, our KSAT team and Firstmark Credit Union make it a point to honor educators in our area.

These people were nominated by you and, in their own right, have positively impacted our students and our community.

This month, we are recognizing Felix Lopez, the head custodian at Southwest Legacy High School.

Lopez has been caring for the school and the students in the Southwest Independent School District for almost 30 years.

“We’re here for the students,” Feliz said. “The students come first because everything’s done here for the students. So, that’s the way we work. And we’re a family.”

Students and Southwest Legacy High School cheered on Felix Lopez as our KSAT crews surprised Lopez with the Educator of the Month award.

“Mr. Lopez is a remarkable individual,” said Saphira Orozco, a senior at Southwest Legacy.. “He always goes above and beyond.”

“Mr. Lopez is, like, the best,” said Maritza Hinojosa, another student at Southwest Legacy. “He makes sure it’s a safe environment here for us and the teachers. Everybody loves him here. We’re very thankful to have him here.”

Felix Lopez’s wife, Elizabeth Lopez, also works in the cafeteria at Southwest Legacy High School.

She is so proud of her husband for being recognized, but she also jokes that he practically lives at school.

“I’m glad (he is being recognized). He is a good man,” said Elizabeth Lopez. “He lives here, so he loves his job. Trust me.”

Southwest Legacy High School Principal Roxie Freeman says Felix works hard to make the campus a special place for everyone who walks in and that he has even stepped up to help when they needed a DJ for the homecoming dance and other events.

“The beautiful thing about Felix was when I first arrived to Legacy, he would always tell me, ‘My job is to worry about the campus so you can concentrate on the students, ‘” said Freeman. “And to see one of ours recognized for being just an everyday hero, it means a lot, you know.”

Felix said that although he has been with Southwest ISD for nearly 30 years, he doesn’t want to retire. He said he absolutely loves his Southwest ISD family.