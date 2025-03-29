Man arrested, accused of shooting ex-girlfriend outside Southeast Side bar, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Southeast Side bar that left his ex-girlfriend hospitalized, according to an arrest affidavit.

Isaac Rivas, 26, was arrested and faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Rivas was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday, Bexar County court records show.

Recommended Videos

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Rigsby Avenue.

The woman told authorities she had dated Rivas in the past, and they were hanging out for “a few weeks” as friends and would see each other once a week, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Rivas and the woman went out to eat before the shooting happened.

After Rivas and the victim were leaving the restaurant, she told authorities they were supposed to go their “separate ways.”

The woman said that when she asked Rivas where he wanted to be dropped off, he became angry and argued with her, stating “he was going to go wherever she was going,” the document stated.

The affidavit stated the woman began to get scared because Rivas told her, “It’s going to get f------ ugly if you don’t take me where you’re going.”

The woman then pulled into a parking lot, and according to the affidavit, she went inside the bar and tried to get her pepper spray to work but was having issues with it.

According to the affidavit, Rivas was looking for the woman, found her hiding, and demanded that she get in the vehicle.

The woman walked back to the driver’s side and began to grab her pepper spray again, but Rivas questioned her about it, the affidavit stated.

She told Rivas she was scared and began to run away from him again, the document stated.

The woman told police she heard gunshots and realized she had been shot. She suffered four gunshot wounds, the affidavit stated.

The woman called Rivas’ mother, asking for help because “he was acting crazy,” the affidavit stated.

Witnesses said Rivas fled in a vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Rivas’ mother drove to the location and picked him up approximately 800 feet from the shooting location.

Read also: