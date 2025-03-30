BCSO searching for missing 14-year-old last seen in northwest Bexar County; phone found abandoned

Ramona Shanti Armstrong, 14, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Saturday reportedly being picked up by an “unknown male” in the 7600 block of Barhill Post.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in northwest Bexar County.

Authorities said Ramona Shanti Armstrong was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Saturday reportedly being picked up by an “unknown male” in the 7600 block of Barhill Post.

Recommended Videos

Authorities tracked Ramona’s phone and was found abandoned, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with white cream colored pajama shorts, BCSO said.

Ramona is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a mole underneath her right eye and has braces with teal bands.

Anyone with information regarding Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org.