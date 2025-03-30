Skip to main content
BCSO searching for missing 14-year-old last seen in northwest Bexar County; phone found abandoned

Ramona Shanti Armstrong was last seen at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, March 29

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Ramona Shanti Armstrong, 14, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Saturday reportedly being picked up by an “unknown male” in the 7600 block of Barhill Post. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in northwest Bexar County.

Authorities said Ramona Shanti Armstrong was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Saturday reportedly being picked up by an “unknown male” in the 7600 block of Barhill Post.

Authorities tracked Ramona’s phone and was found abandoned, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with white cream colored pajama shorts, BCSO said.

Ramona is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a mole underneath her right eye and has braces with teal bands.

Anyone with information regarding Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org.

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

KSAT DEALS