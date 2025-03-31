Skip to main content
Local organization to host career fair, mock interview workshops in April

Restore Education will host a career fair on April 24

Patty Santos, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Justin Rodriguez, Video Editor

Tags: San Antonio, Bexar County, Education, Employment

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for work? A career fair is being held in April, and anyone looking for a job is encouraged to sign up.

Restore Education is hosting a career fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 24 at 4603 E. Houston St. Companies looking to hire can also join.

The nonprofit organization is also hosting several workshops to get applicants ready.

Workshops go over different skills, including resume writing and mock interviews.

Kelli Rhodes with Restore Education said interview questions like “Tell me about yourself” or “Tell me how you handled a difficult situation” can be tricky to answer.

“When they’re asking, ‘Tell me about yourself,’ they want to know about you professionally,” she said. “And so that’s your time to take and talk about your skills, your experience and what you feel like is your purpose or your mission and how that is aligned with the company.”

There are also active verbs that should be used in a resume to make it stand out, she said.

