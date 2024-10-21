Two organizations join forces to help people with special needs have better employment opportunities

SAN ANTONIO – It has become clear to experts and families that special needs employment is an issue that requires collaboration.

People with special needs have historically had a tough time finding employment, especially somewhere that’s a good fit.

Two organizations join forces in the same building to eliminate gaps and get more people to work.

“I have cerebral palsy, which means I only have one side of my body that works,” said Angela Packard.

Along with cerebral palsy, Packard was also diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder and intellectual disability.

“I think it’s more focus on what you can do. What you can do is more powerful than what you can’t do,” Packard said.

Her awesome attitude has landed her a business degree, working two jobs and even serving on the board at Morgan’s Multi Assistance Center, called the MAC. It’s a one-stop shop for people with special needs.

“We’re called MAC members because we’re like a family here,” Packard said.

One of the things she loves seeing the most is the enormous collaboration to get people with special needs into the workforce, called the Workforce Inclusion Network, or WIN.

“They’ll determine what kind of employment they’re interested in, what their current skills are, what some training they might need is, and then they are partnered with a community employment agency to help us get them that perfect fit,” said MAC President Sandy Ethridge.

Ethridge said the community agency Endeavors Unlimited has spent decades helping people with special needs to get and keep their jobs.

Endeavors’ main office is on DeZavala Road, but now they are expanding their reach by opening a new office on the WIN floor inside the MAC.

“We wanted to open up the other side of town so that we do have more access, greater impact, and just making it easier on those clients that do want to work with our program,” said Mellissa Toller, manager for the Endeavors Unlimited Job Supportive Services Regional Program.

The move is a game changer for clients because of the long list of resources and help they will now get in one place.

In a one-stop shop, they can start with pre-job coaching.

“Resume writing, cover letter writing, simple thing(s) of how to fill out an application properly. That can make the difference of getting a job,” Toller said.

“Helping them learn basic skills, whether it’s the resumé, doing mock interviews, we even go as far as eye contact and handshakes. We also have a salon downstairs where we sometimes get a fresh look so that they’re ready for that interview,” Ethridge said.

The clients said they immediately got into jobs using the skills they learned.

“We get to learn how to count money. They have fake coins and bills and how you swipe a credit card on the cash register,” Packard said.

Once clients get a job, Endeavors does something unique. They continue case management for as long as the client needs.

“We don’t ever drop our clients. I think that’s the biggest gap, is being able to go into the workplace, and then we don’t, we don’t leave you,” Toller said.

Endeavors and WIN employees said they also work with employers to bring about change.

“Employers, they don’t understand our disability culture, our special needs cultural, how to approach us and how not to approach it, and what’s okay and what’s not okay,” Packard said.

Endeavors case managers said stay in touch with employers as their clients work at their companies.

“We can work with a supervisor to find out what do you need to be trained on to get to that next role. And then we come in and do that training,” Toller said.

Then, WIN employees can cultivate a list of companies willing to offer jobs and make accommodations.

“We’re looking for employers who would work with individuals with disabilities, who are able to adapt some of their current occupations to fit those individuals’ needs,” Ethridge said.

It’s a full circle of support to create a ripple effect of change.

“I feel like it’s really one positive step in moving from competitive to collaborative. And, you know, we’re all trying to serve the same community,” Toller said.

Toller said she can already see huge differences for both the client and the case managers.

“I can go over to the other provider that was working with them in the beginning. ‘Hey, can you give me some pointers on how to approach him with this particular thing here,’” Toller said.

She said it takes the anxiety off of the clients.

“Then the individual doesn’t have to go, ‘Okay, I already told them this. Like, now I have to tell you all over again,’ and go through the whole rigmarole when we can just talk collaboratively,” Toller said.

Packard is proud to watch the collaboration firsthand and knows that people like her will gain entirely new lives.

“It is possible. And it’s possible that take care of yourself,” Packard said.

Anyone interested in employment services can contact Endeavors Unlimited at (210) 523–0377 or the WIN at 210-817-3935.