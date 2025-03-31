Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after running over, killing son while off-roading, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man was charged with intoxication manslaughter after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said he ran over his son while mudding.

Deputies responded to the scene at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of US Highway 281 South.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Jack Cody West was driving an F-250 with his 19-year-old son, Blake Cody West, in the bed of the truck while “actively mudding.”

The truck went over several bumps, and Blake Cody West was tossed out of the bed, BCSO said in a report. The truck ran over him, and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Jack Cody West was detained and admitted he had been drinking before the incident, the BCSO report said.

He refused to cooperate in a field sobriety test, and a warrant for a blood sample was filed, according to BCSO.

Deputies said he had slurred speech and an odor of alcoholic beverages.

“Elements for recklessness were evident to arrest the suspect for intoxication manslaughter,” the report said.

He was taken to the Bexar County Jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

