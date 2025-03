A man died after he was hit by a train on Monday, March 31, 2025, in the 9100 block of Wetmore Road.

The incident happened at 9 a.m. on the tracks near the 9100 block of Wetmore Road, north of Loop 410.

San Antonio police said the man was on the tracks and, for some reason, did not move as the train approached.

His name and age are unknown at this time.

No further information was released.

