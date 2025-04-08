San Antonio restaurant and entertainment business development on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Northwest Side of San Antonio is experiencing some restaurant and entertainment-related business development.

Some places are already open for business, while others are slated to open in late 2025 or early 2026.

The development is coming to a plaza off Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 near Presidio Parkway.

Pinthouse Brewing, an award-winning craft beer and pizza establishment out of Austin, is coming to the Alamo City in early 2026, according to an Instagram post.

The brewery is historically known for its Electric Jellyfish IPA, which has attracted customers over the years.

For anyone craving something outside of the box, various appetizers, salads, sandwiches and desserts are also available.

Pinthouse Brewing.

Kona Grill, known for its sushi and seafood offerings, is taking over the former location of the Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the expected completion date of the restaurant is Aug. 26, 2025.

Since Kona Grill was founded in 1998 in Scottsdale, Arizona, the restaurant has expanded to locations throughout the U.S.

The restaurant aims to provide a casual dining experience with a diverse menu that includes sushi and sashimi, meats and seafood, appetizers and salads, desserts and drinks.

The restaurant’s ambiance is typically vibrant and modern, making it suitable for casual dining and special occasions.

The Brazilian steakhouse centers around the traditional Brazilian method of cooking various types of meat.

The location on the Northwest Side opened in February of 2025, TDLR records show.

Fogo de Chão is known for its dining style, where several cuts of meat are cooked over an open flame and served directly to guests by chefs. Guests can enjoy a continuous service of meats carved tableside.

Since Fogo de Chão was founded in the late 1970s, the restaurant has expanded internationally, with locations in the U.S. and other countries.

In addition to the selection of meats, Fogo de Chão also offers a gourmet salad bar with fresh vegetables and traditional Brazilian side dishes.

Over the years, the chain restaurant has received multiple awards for its dining experience and food quality, making it a popular choice.

KSAT reached out to the restaurant for a statement regarding the newest location on the Northwest Side:

At Fogo de Chão, we are always looking for opportunities to bring our unique Southern Brazilian hospitality and dining experience to new communities. San Antonio has been an incredible market for us with our existing location near the River Walk, and we are excited to expand with our newest restaurant at Landmark North.

Fogo de Chao on the Northwest Side.

PopStroke, owned by Greg Bartoli, Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf Company, opened on Oct. 25, 2024. According to a press release, it’s the fourth venue for PopStroke in Texas.

Guests can play on two 18-hole putting courses and enjoy a variety of foods, including an ice cream parlor.

With indoor and outdoor seating, PopStroke guests can sip on signature cocktails, unwind in the beer garden and participate in interactive gaming.

Local drafts, sports games on every television, and food and drinks specials add to the electric atmosphere.

There are also gaming areas and access to an outdoor playground for children.

PopStroke is open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Pop Stroke