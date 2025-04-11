How to navigate through new flyover ramp at Hwy. 151 and Loop 1604 on far West Side

The opening of a new ramp on State Highway 151 to Loop 1604 has been postponed to Monday, April 7, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

SAN ANTONIO – The new flyover ramp that connects State Highway 151 West to Loop 1604 North on the far West Side is now open, but there has been confusion about how to navigate through the ramp and get to Culebra Road.

KSAT reached out to TxDOT for additional details to help drivers using the ramp near Alamo Ranch and Culebra.

SH 151 WB to Loop 1604 NB:

If you are traveling west on SH 151, take the second exit after Wiseman Blvd. bridge to Loop 1604 northbound.

The first exit ramp on Loop 1604 is Shaenfield Rd. You can not currently use the flyover ramp to get to Culebra.

SH 151 WB to Culebra Rd:

Traveling west on SH 151, take the first exit ramp after Wiseman Blvd. bridge and continue on the frontage road to Culebra Rd.

SH 151 WB frontage to Loop 1604 NB:

Option 1: Traveling west on the SH 151 frontage road, continue through the Culebra Rd. intersection and enter Loop 1604 after the intersection.

Option 2: Traveling west on the SH 151 frontage road, enter SH 151 main lanes at the entrance ramp after Westover Hills Blvd. and take the second exit ramp after Wiseman Blvd. bridge to Loop 1604 northbound. (Westover Hills Blvd. entrance ramp is scheduled to open Saturday, April 12.)

More signage for Culebra Road exit

TxDOT added that while there is signage indicating the exit ramp provides access to the frontage road, crews will be adding additional signage that indicates where drivers can access Culebra Rd from SH 151.