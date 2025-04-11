🍰 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Poteet Strawberry Festival, San Antonio Book Festival, Kevin Hart

This weekend’s events are shaping up to be “berry” exciting in the Alamo City.
The Poteet Strawberry Festival returns this weekend, offering attendees an exciting music lineup this year.
Recommended Videos
William Beckmann and That Mexican OT are just some of the artists set to perform at the festival.
There will be a couple of Easter egg hunts for kids at Palo Alto College this weekend.
KSAT loves to see your adventures. If you plan to attend any of these events, post your photos and videos to KSAT Connect!
Take a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Alamo City:
Happening over the weekend:
- CATTLE COUNTY FESTIVAL: This weekend, perhaps you could take a drive to Gonzalez, Texas, to attend the Cattle County Festival, a country music and camping festival. The festival will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. This year’s performance lineup includes Parker McCollum, Nickelback, Midland and more. General admission starts at $225. For more details on the festival’s schedule, tickets and more, click here.
- POTEET STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: Get “berry” excited to jam out at this year’s 78th annual festival. The Poteet Strawberry Festival takes place from April 11-13. Grammy Award-winning Tejano artist David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and William Beckmann are expected to perform at this year’s festival. For more information on the festival, click here.
Friday, April 11
- JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: Enjoy an evening of free jazz music performed by Noah Peterson Quartet from 6:30-9 p.m. on April 11 at the Japanese Tea Garden. More details can be found here.
- SAN ANTONIO ZOO LOCALS DAY: The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents on Friday for Locals Day. All Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- TIFFANY HADDISH: The comedian will perform her “Funny and Fearless” tour at 7 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available online.
Saturday, April 12
- 1ST ANNUAL CITY OF HELOTES EASTER EGG HUNT: The city will host a free egg hunt from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Helotes City Hall, 12951 Bandera Road. There will be an Easter bunny meet and greet, face painting, golden egg prizes and more. Click here for more information.
- 2ND SATURDAY SAN ANTONIO: The Main Plaza Conservancy will host a Fiesta-themed market from 6-10 p.m. at Mad Dogs British Pub, 115 N. Main Ave. Main Plaza Conservancy will be selling Fiesta medals at the event as well.
- DIA DEL NIÑO: Somos Cultura y Mas will host a festival to celebrate the 28th annual Dia del Niño from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UTSA Downtown Campus at Bill Miller Plaza. The free event will feature an array of fun activities, including making streamers to decorate strollers for the children’s parade.
- EGGSTRAVAGANZA: Palo Alto College will host a free egg hunt for children 12 and under from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the PAC Student Lot 3. Click here to register.
- H-E-B CINEMA: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “Fantastic Mr. Fox” on Saturday.
- INCLUSION FEST: The Tobin Center will host the free, inclusive and accessible festival for all ages and abilities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Will Naylor Riverwalk Plaza & Carlos Alvarez Studio Theatre. For a list of activities, click here.
- KEVIN HART: The comedian will perform his “Acting My Age” tour at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online.
- MARKET DAYS: Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.
- MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “Miss Congeniality” from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
- PAW-CHANGA ADOPTION: San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) is hosting its largest annual adoption event, Paw-Changa, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the SAACS shelter. Admission is free. Click here for more details.
- SAN ANTONIO BOOK FESTIVAL: This year, the free festival will have over 100 authors at the Central Library and the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Southwest Campus. The event will feature local, regional and nationally renowned authors. For a full list of the authors attending, click here.
- SIP & SCRIPT: Bakery Lorraine in Boerne will host a “Sip & Script” for modern calligraphy from 2-3:30 p.m. at 134 Oak Park Drive. Tickets are $65.
- TXDOT TOUCH-A-TRUCK: For those wanting to get a close-up view of the construction equipment workers use for the Interstate 35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) project, the Texas Department of Public Transportation will host the Touch-A-Truck event from 9 a.m. to noon at 4342 I-35. The first 100 children and 100 adults to arrive will get a free safety vest. More than 20 stations will be at the event, including drone demos and a children’s construction skills contest.
Sunday, April 13
- FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.
- SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The NBA team will play against the Toronto Raptors at 2:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here.
What’s trending?