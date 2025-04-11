🍰 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Poteet Strawberry Festival, San Antonio Book Festival, Kevin Hart

This weekend’s events are shaping up to be “berry” exciting in the Alamo City.

The Poteet Strawberry Festival returns this weekend, offering attendees an exciting music lineup this year.

William Beckmann and That Mexican OT are just some of the artists set to perform at the festival.

There will be a couple of Easter egg hunts for kids at Palo Alto College this weekend.

Take a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Alamo City:

CATTLE COUNTY FESTIVAL: This weekend, perhaps you could take a drive to Gonzalez, Texas, to attend the Cattle County Festival, a country music and camping festival. The festival will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. This year’s performance lineup includes Parker McCollum, Nickelback, Midland and more. General admission starts at $225. For more details on the festival’s schedule, tickets and more, This weekend, perhaps you could take a drive to Gonzalez, Texas, to attend the Cattle County Festival, a country music and camping festival. The festival will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. This year’s performance lineup includes Parker McCollum, Nickelback, Midland and more. General admission starts at $225. For more details on the festival’s schedule, tickets and more, click here

POTEET STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: Get “berry” excited to jam out at this year’s 78th annual festival. The Poteet Strawberry Festival takes place from April 11-13. Grammy Award-winning Tejano artist David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and William Beckmann are expected to perform at this year’s festival. For more information on the festival, Get “berry” excited to jam out at this year’s 78th annual festival. The Poteet Strawberry Festival takes place from April 11-13. Grammy Award-winning Tejano artist David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and William Beckmann are expected to perform at this year’s festival. For more information on the festival, click here

Friday, April 11

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: Enjoy an evening of free jazz music performed by Noah Peterson Quartet from 6:30-9 p.m. on April 11 at the Japanese Tea Garden. More details can be found Enjoy an evening of free jazz music performed by Noah Peterson Quartet from 6:30-9 p.m. on April 11 at the Japanese Tea Garden. More details can be found here

SAN ANTONIO ZOO LOCALS DAY: The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents on Friday for The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents on Friday for Locals Day . All Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TIFFANY HADDISH: The comedian will perform her “Funny and Fearless” tour at 7 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available The comedian will perform her “Funny and Fearless” tour at 7 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets are available online

Saturday, April 12

Sunday, April 13

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The NBA team will play against the Toronto Raptors at 2:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The NBA team will play against the Toronto Raptors at 2:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here

