Multiple people injured after apparent house explosion in Austin, reports say

AUSTIN, Texas – At least six people were injured in an apparent house explosion in Austin, according to multiple reports.

KEYE reported the explosion happened around 11:20 a.m. Sunday at 10407 Double Spur Loop, a two-story residence in north Austin. The residence was destroyed, and 24 other neighboring properties were damaged in the explosion.

Recommended Videos

Two injured people were inside the home, a spokesperson for Austin-Travis County EMS told CNN. One is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.

Another person in a nearby home is in critical condition after being injured in the explosion. Two firefighters were hurt while at the scene and another person was injured but was not hospitalized, CNN reported.

The Cedar Park Police Department, about 15 minutes north from the explosion site, said a loud “boom” was “was heard and felt throughout the city.”

Read also: