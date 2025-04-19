Man hospitalized in critical condition after sport bike crash on US Highway 281 on-ramp, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after crashing a sport bike on a U.S. Highway 281 on-ramp, according to San Antonio police.
On Friday night, a man was riding a 2000 Yamaha sport bike northbound on the on-ramp from San Pedro Avenue to U.S. Highway 281 at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a guard rail at the curve on the ramp, police said.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.
The man was not identified, but police said he is 21 years old.
Additional information was not immediately available.
