Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man hospitalized in critical condition after sport bike crash on US Highway 281 on-ramp, SAPD says

No other injuries reported, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, SAPD, U.S. Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after crashing a sport bike on a U.S. Highway 281 on-ramp, according to San Antonio police.

On Friday night, a man was riding a 2000 Yamaha sport bike northbound on the on-ramp from San Pedro Avenue to U.S. Highway 281 at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a guard rail at the curve on the ramp, police said.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The man was not identified, but police said he is 21 years old.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS