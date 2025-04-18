Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio family honors sister’s memory with Fiesta medals to combat drunk driving

The family of Yulissa Valero said they’re sharing her story, hoping it changes the statistics

Avery Everett, Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Drunk Driving, Crash, Yulissa Valero, Fiesta, Safety

SAN ANTONIO – Some collectors have thousands, while others have only a couple of Fiesta medals.

It’s a tradition in San Antonio, but new to Natalie Garza.

“When I moved into my sister’s house after she passed away, I came across a specific Papa John’s medal,” Garza said. “I found that one, and then I found other ones. And from there, it just led from one thing to another.”

Now, Garza has a regular table at medal trading events. She also has a medal of her own, in honor of her sister, Yulissa Valero.

“To keep your memory alive and to spread the awareness against drinking and driving,” Garza said.

Valero, 26, died more than a year and a half ago. She and two others were driving on Interstate 35 in January 2024. That’s when another car, traveling the wrong way, hit them head-on.

San Antonio police arrested the driver of that vehicle for suspected DWI - intoxication assault.

The medals have “Yulissa’s voice” and “stop drinking and driving” engraved on them.

“If I get to save somebody’s life, I feel like I did something good,” Garza said.

San Antonio police reported 139 DWI arrests during Fiesta 2024.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Mark Oltz headshot

Mark Oltz is a lifelong professional broadcast journalist with a highly diverse background in television news, infotainment programming, radio announcing, and original music publishing. His 31-plus-year career has blessed him with adventures all over the planet.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS