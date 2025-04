BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Multiple trucks were reportedly on fire on Sunday in south Bexar County, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. in the 4300 block of S Loop 1604 East near Interstate 37.

The fire department said approximately nine large trucks were on fire, but the blaze has since been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

