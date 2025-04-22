Skip to main content
Parts of Grissom Road temporarily closed after fire at Northwest Side recycling center, SAFD says

The fire is contained but parts of Grissom Road will remain closed, according to the fire department

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: SAFD, Fire, Northwest Side, Traffic
Grissom Road Fire (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a Northwest Side recycling center has temporarily closed parts of Grissom Road, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were called to the 7500 block of Grissom Road for a fire that reportedly started from machinery at a recycling plant, SAFD said.

Firefighters were able to isolate the fire to just the bundles of paper housed inside the center. The fire did not reach the walls or structure of the building, SAFD said.

An employee at the center was evaluated for smoke inhalation by Emergency Medical Services at the scene, SAFD said.

Parts of Grissom Road from Bandera Road to the recycling center are temporarily closed as SAFD continues to search the paper and recycling materials for traces of fire.

It is unclear exactly when the roads will reopen. Additional information was not immediately available.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

