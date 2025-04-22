Parts of Grissom Road temporarily closed after fire at Northwest Side recycling center, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a Northwest Side recycling center has temporarily closed parts of Grissom Road, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were called to the 7500 block of Grissom Road for a fire that reportedly started from machinery at a recycling plant, SAFD said.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters were able to isolate the fire to just the bundles of paper housed inside the center. The fire did not reach the walls or structure of the building, SAFD said.

An employee at the center was evaluated for smoke inhalation by Emergency Medical Services at the scene, SAFD said.

Parts of Grissom Road from Bandera Road to the recycling center are temporarily closed as SAFD continues to search the paper and recycling materials for traces of fire.

It is unclear exactly when the roads will reopen. Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: