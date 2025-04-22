Skip to main content
Man hit, killed while crossing I-35 on Southwest Side, SAFD says

Incident prompted lane closures, traffic in area early Tuesday

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, SAFD, San Antonio, Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened on I-35 near Fischer Road, not far from the Loop 410 interchange, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Details about why the man was attempting to cross the highway are unknown. It is also not clear if the driver who hit the man stayed at the scene.

An SAFD official confirmed the incident was fatal in an email to KSAT.

Traffic in the southbound lanes of I-35 was backed up for several hours, but eventually cleared.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information. We will update this as we learn more.

