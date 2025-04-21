Man hit, killed by vehicle on far Northeast Side, police say

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday on the far East Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around midnight on the access road of Interstate 10 and Foster Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday on the far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around midnight on the access road of Interstate 10 and Foster Road.

Recommended Videos

Investigators are unsure how the man was struck, as there were no witnesses to the crash. Calls were made when the man’s body was found, police said.

According to SAPD, the backend of an 18-wheeler potentially hit the man, but investigators were not certain.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was believed to be somewhere between 30 and 50 years old.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.