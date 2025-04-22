San Antonio Zoo competes for ‘Best Zoo 2025′ title

'Dino Adventure Park, Presented by Bank of Texas, ' will take over the zoo from May 25 until Sept. 2.

The San Antonio Zoo is in the running for the best zoo in the United States.

The Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards have opened voting for their “Best Zoo 2025″ contest.

The San Antonio Zoo earned third place in the 2024 contest and has placed in the top 10 three times in the last three years.

With new additions to the zoo, such as the opening of the Naylor Savanna last year and the anticipated opening of Congo Falls later this year, the zoo hopes to take the number one spot this year.

Since 2014, the San Antonio Zoo has led the way in wildlife conservation, education and innovation. According to a release from the zoo, over one million people visit the zoo each year.

The zoo is asking all San Antonians to place their votes to help put a spotlight on the zoo nationally.

“Every vote is a step toward protecting the planet and inspiring new generations to care for wildlife,” the zoo said in a press release.

You can place a vote once a day until polls close on May 8 at 11:00 a.m. CST.

Winners will be announced on May 15.