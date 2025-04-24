Skip to main content
Local News

Share photos of your pet dressed up for Fiesta on KSAT Connect!

Your photos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

KSAT Connect users shared photos of their pets dressed in Fiesta attire (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Are you ready for Fiesta? What about your furry friends?

The 11-day party is just around the corner, and we want to see photos of your pets dressed in their best Fiesta flair. From colorful outfits to fun accessories, share your pet photos to KSAT Connect!

>> Fiesta San Antonio 2025 dates: A list of major events we’re looking forward to

This year’s Fiesta season runs from April 24 to May 4, and KSAT will provide live coverage of all the major events.

Here are some photos KSAT viewers shared from previous Fiesta celebrations:

My Babies Milo & Mila getting ready for Fiesta. Happy Fiesta San Antonio!!!!
Sandra J. Pena

San Antonio
Fonzie Estrada is ready for the Strawberry Festival aaannd Fiesta!!! 🎊🥳🎉
Alice Estrada

Von Ormy
Missy Lou is enjoying the Battle of Flowers parade!
Elke Allen

San Antonio
My cat meow meow is ready for Fiesta🪅 😆
mistyblue318

San Antonio
Pip Viva Fiesta!
Lyla

San Antonio

To submit a photo, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com:

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

