🐾 Furry friends show off Fiesta fashion in photos shared to KSAT Connect 🎉

SAN ANTONIO – Pets around San Antonio are ready to ‘paw-ty’ at Fiesta 2025.

This year’s Fiesta season runs from April 24 to May 4. KSAT is providing live coverage of all the major events.

Viewers shared photos to KSAT Connect showing their furry friends’ Fiesta flair. Don’t ‘fur-get’ to submit your pet pictures too!

Photos or videos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com.

Check out these photos shared so far:

To submit a photo, check out our guide below.

