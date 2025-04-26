Skip to main content
Local News

🐾 Furry friends show off Fiesta fashion in photos shared to KSAT Connect 🎉

Fiesta runs from April 24 to May 4

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, Pets, Animals, San Antonio, KSAT Connect
Pets show off Fiesta fashion (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Pets around San Antonio are ready to ‘paw-ty’ at Fiesta 2025.

This year’s Fiesta season runs from April 24 to May 4. KSAT is providing live coverage of all the major events.

>> 🎊 Parades, food and more: Your guide to celebrating Fiesta 2025 in San Antonio

Viewers shared photos to KSAT Connect showing their furry friends’ Fiesta flair. Don’t ‘fur-get’ to submit your pet pictures too!

Photos or videos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com.

Check out these photos shared so far:

Oliver & Birdie love FIESTA
AV09

Oliver & Birdie love FIESTA

0
San Antonio
Sebastian is ready for fiesta 25!
tjuice

Sebastian is ready for fiesta 25!

0
San Antonio
Brody is ready for Fiesta
Vero g

Brody is ready for Fiesta

0
San Antonio
Luna enjoying Fiesta
Nsad

Luna enjoying Fiesta

0
San Antonio
Chibi & Bucky are Fiesta Ready!
Samantha E

Chibi & Bucky are Fiesta Ready!

0
San Antonio
Koozie is ready for Fiesta!
Koozie 25

Koozie is ready for Fiesta!

0
San Antonio

To submit a photo, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com:

