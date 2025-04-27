Man shot by 3 people wearing masks while taking out trash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot by three people wearing masks while he was taking out trash on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Norfleet Street, police said.

An 18-year-old man told officers he went outside to take out the trash when he was “confronted” by three people wearing masks who shot him, police said. The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD’s EAGLE helicopter searched the area, but the suspects were not located, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

